Corbyn marks Remembrance Sunday with message to armed forces, veterans and their families

Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn will mark Remembrance Sunday with a video message to UK armed forces, veterans and their families.

Corbyn, who will attend the National Service of Remembrance, held at The Cenotaph, said:

“We remember the many brave people from Britain and all across the world who put their lives on the line, making huge sacrifices in two world wars which cost the lives of millions, and in all the other conflicts since.”

He went on to highlight that: “For so many of our armed forces, our veterans and their families who have given and still give so much to us, they are not getting the support they deserve.

“Service men and women have faced pay cuts, service accommodation left in disrepair, and are worried their children are left without the support that they need.”

Ends

Notes to Editors

The video message will be released on Jeremy Corbyn’s social media channels at 0730 on Sunday 10 November 2019.

The full text of Jeremy Corbyn’s message is:

We are all here today because we owe so much to those who came before. And today we remember them.

We remember the many brave people from Britain, and all across the world, who put their lives on the line making huge sacrifices in two world wars which cost the lives of millions, and in all the other conflicts since.

And we stand together to say never again.

We want to live in a peaceful world.

But for so many of our armed forces, our veterans, and their families who have given and still give so much to us, they are not getting the support they deserve.

Service men and women have faced pay cuts, service accommodation left in disrepair, and they are worried their children are left without the support they need.

We can’t just walk by on the other side while our armed forces, our veterans, and their families aren’t given the unwavering support and respect they deserve.

We are a society that has so much. This is the fifth richest country in the world. It cannot be right that those who have served are sometimes left with so little.

This is our promise to you, our armed forces.

We must and we will have a better deal for service personnel. Better pay, better accommodation, and better support for their families.

And we must make sure that we never again send our soldiers into unnecessary or unjust wars.

We will do that by pursuing peace and justice, and giving dignity and respect to all who serve.

That’s what you deserve. And that’s what we will deliver.

But today we honour the fallen.