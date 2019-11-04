Disabled workers suffer pay gap of 15% – Marsha de Cordova responds

Marsha de Cordova, Labour’s Shadow Minister for Disabled People, responding to new statistics on the disability pay gap, said:

“Disabled people deserve the right to well-paid work on an equal basis to everyone else. It is unacceptable that disabled people effectively work for free for more than fifty days a year.

“This is yet more evidence of the dismal failure of the government’s employment programmes for disabled people. Under the Tories, the disability employment gap has stayed stagnant and the pay gap has continued to widen.

“Labour is committed to closing the disability pay gap, halving the disability employment gap, and ensuring that disabled people have equal access to the labour market”

